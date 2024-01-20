Zelenskyy: Russia should be under no illusion that it will succeed – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine has to win the war, and Russia should be under no illusion that it will succeed.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "In the past day alone there have been over a hundred intense combat clashes on the front lines. The heaviest fighting was in Avdiivka, on the Marinka front in Krasnohorivka, on the Lyman, Sivershchyna and Kupiansk fronts, and near Kherson, in Krynky.

Our resilience now, the destruction of the enemy now, is vital. There should be no illusions in Russia that they will succeed in anything. And I thank every one of our soldiers, everyone in Ukraine who is fighting now, working now and helping so that our people, our state, can win this year."

Details: Zelenskyy also reminded people that on Saturday, Ukraine commemorates the defenders of Donetsk Airport, "one of the battles that have determined our modern history".

"Ukrainians are stronger than any circumstances. All of us must be aware of this strength. And we must win this war. For the sake of our people and our state, and so that the Russian evil will forever remember that it will never gain anything more," the president said.

Support UP or become our patron!