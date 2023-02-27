Zelenskyy: Russian forces are destroying everything that might be useful to Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Bakhmut front

Russian occupation forces are destroying everything that the Ukrainian Armed Forces might use to secure, reinforce and defend their positions on the Bakhmut front, in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am constantly in touch with our commanders. [We are paying] special attention to the situation in the east, in Donetsk Oblast, of course.

The situation is growing increasingly difficult on the Bakhmut front. Enemy forces are relentlessly destroying anything that can be used to protect our positions, to gain a foothold and ensure defence. Our warriors defending the Bakhmut front are real heroes."

Details: President Zelenskyy thanked everyone who is heroically holding the line on the Bakhmut front, and on other fronts in Donbas, as well as everyone who is helping Ukraine’s defenders and doing "everything to ensure that our defenders have as many weapons – long-range weapons, powerful weapons – as possible."

