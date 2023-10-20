Zelenskyy: Russian losses are really impressive, this is what Ukraine needs

Volodymyr Zelenskyy , the president of Ukraine, reported that the Russians have been suffering particularly heavy losses at the front in recent days, and this is exactly what Ukraine needs.

Source: Zelenskyy during a visit to Kherson Oblast and the city of Mykolaiv, as said on his Facebook

Quote: "Russian losses are really impressive these days, and it is precisely such losses of the occupier that Ukraine needs."

Details: The president said that on Friday, he held a meeting with Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Shaptala, Chief of the General Staff, Serhii Deineko, Head of the State Border Service of Ukraine, as well as Andrii Hnatov, Commander of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group, and Yurii Sodol, Marine Corps’ Commander, on Friday.

The top military officials discussed the situation in Kherson and the region, the overall situation in the south, and the situation in Donetsk Oblast, where attention was primarily paid to Avdiivka. The Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast was also discussed.

Apart from that, Zelenskyy held a meeting in the city of Mykolaiv with oblast and city leaders, military and law enforcement officers. They talked about the protection of the region, infrastructure, ports and corridors in the Black Sea.

Social issues that are important for Mykolaiv and the towns and villages of the region were discussed, such as energy, heat and water supply in Mykolaiv and the surrounding oblast, water quality in the city, social support, and economic work were discussed.

The regional head of the Security Service of Ukraine made an "important report" regarding the protection of Mykolaiv and its oblast from the sabotage activity of the Russians and their collaborators.

Special attention was paid to protecting the sky from Russian bombs and missiles during the meetings.

Quote: "We are working to strengthen air defence. I am grateful to everyone in the world who is helping!"

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Mykolaiv after a meeting with border guards in Kherson Oblast on the situation in the front oblasts.

