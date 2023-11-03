Zelenskyy on Russian night attack: Ukraine strengthens its air defence, will give powerful response

After a massive night attack carried out by the Russians on Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would give a powerful response and emphasised the continuing efforts to strengthen air defence and mobile fire groups.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "We are boosting our air defence. We are strengthening our mobile fire groups. We realise that as winter approaches, Russian terrorists will try to cause more damage. We will give our response to the enemy. A powerful one!"

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the Air Force, anti-aircraft gunners and mobile fire groups for each downing of a Shahed drone launched against Ukraine.

"Defenders of the sky worked effectively on the territory of ten regions: Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv. Thank you all for your attentiveness! Unfortunately, there were also hits. Preliminary reports indicate there are no casualties. The aftermath [of the attacks] is being dealt with. Kharkiv... Lviv Oblast, [and] Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast," the president emphasised.

Earlier: On the night of 2-3 November, the Russian invaders launched 38 Shahed drones and one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile over Ukraine; Ukraine’s Air Force managed to down 24 drones and the missile.

