Zelenskyy: Russian occupiers sense its time to flee Kherson

YEVHEN KIZILOV – WEDNESDAY, 10 AUGUST 2022, 22:56

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the residents of the territories of Ukraine which had been temporarily occupied by Russia and asked them not to believe the lies spread by the Russian occupiers. He said that the occupiers will soon be fleeing Ukraine.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I want to address the residents of the temporarily occupied territories: no matter what the occupiers promise, their only option is to escape. And that is the best case scenario for them, if they make it in time."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have "expelled" the Russian army from the northern regions of Ukraine as well as from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "They can already feel that the time has come to flee from Kherson [Oblast] and from the south of our country more broadly. The time will come when they will flee from Kharkiv Oblast, from Donbas, from Crimea…"

More details: Zelenskyy appealed to the residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to help hasten the liberation of those territories by, for example, safely reporting "any important information about the enemy" or persons they know who are helping the occupiers.

