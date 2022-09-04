Zelenskyy: Russian occupiers are starting to flee Crimea and that is the right choice

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 4 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:54

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, shared intelligence that Russian occupiers have already started fleeing Crimea and stated that this was the right decision.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "I believe that the Ukrainian flag and freedom will return to Crimea. We will liberate all of our lands and all of our people.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, our intelligence and special services, have already taken the necessary steps to make this possible. These steps echo throughout the land. Everyone should be aware that the occupiers have already started fleeing Crimea. This is the right choice for all of them."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Ukraine will help reinstate Crimea’s freedom and will "make Crimea one of the best and most comfortable places to be in all of Europe".

The president also pointed out that 4 September marks one year since Russian occupiers detained Nariman Celâl, First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis (Parliament) of the Crimean Tatar people.

"He committed no crimes. He offended the occupiers only by defending his people and his country, Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

On 4 September 2021, Russian secret services kidnapped Nariman Celâl, the first deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, from his home in Pervomaiske, near Simferopol (Crimea).

He was accused of carrying out "subversive acts" involving a gas pipeline in Perevalne, together with two other Crimean Tatar activists: Asan Akhtemov and Aziz Akhtemov. Celâl and the Akhtemov brothers face 15 years in prison on a fabricated charge. The court is expected to announce its verdict on 21 September 2022.

