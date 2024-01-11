Zelenskyy: Russian population's support for war against Ukraine not growing

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russians are already feeling the consequences of the war of aggression against Ukraine, and that support of the war among the population is not growing.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Tallinn

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Next, if you look at the support from the population of the Russian Federation for this war... The support is not increasing. It doesn’t matter what we think about it. We believe that they [Russians] are all to blame for what is happening, for our deaths and torture. Nevertheless, they have begun to feel, feel this war, and bear the brunt of the sanctions. Their economy is declining, not growing. There is a shortage of weapons. In other words, everything is declining, not growing."

Details: Zelenskyy said that it is happening, although not very quickly. At the same time, he assured the press that there will be no "pauses" in the war in favour of Russia.

Background: Before that, in Vilnius, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia will eventually retreat, insisting that Ukraine just needs to "keep beating it".

