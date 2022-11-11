Zelenskyy to Russian soldiers abandoned in Kherson Oblast: The only chance for salvation is to surrender

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Russian occupiers remaining in Kherson Oblast to surrender, as it is the only chance for them to save their lives.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "I would like to separately address those Russian soldiers, mercenaries and collaborators who were left behind in Kherson and other cities of the south. The only chance for salvation for you is to surrender to Ukrainian captivity.

We guarantee that you will be treated in accordance with the law and international standards. And to those Russian soldiers who have put on civilian clothes and are hiding somewhere I want to say that there is no point in hiding. We'll find you anyway. Don't drag it out. Being taken to Ukrainian captivity is the only option for all occupiers."

Background:

