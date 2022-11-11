Zelenskyy to Russian soldiers abandoned in Kherson Oblast: The only chance for salvation is to surrender

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the Russian occupiers remaining in Kherson Oblast to surrender, as it is the only chance for them to save their lives.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "I would like to separately address those Russian soldiers, mercenaries and collaborators who were left behind in Kherson and other cities of the south. The only chance for salvation for you is to surrender to Ukrainian captivity.

We guarantee that you will be treated in accordance with the law and international standards. And to those Russian soldiers who have put on civilian clothes and are hiding somewhere I want to say that there is no point in hiding. We'll find you anyway. Don't drag it out. Being taken to Ukrainian captivity is the only option for all occupiers."

Background:

On 9 November, Sergei Surovikin, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine, announced that Russian troops were leaving the city of Kherson.

The Office of the President of Ukraine announced that Ukraine sees no signs of Russia retreating from Kherson without a fight.

On 11 November, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that Kherson was returning under the control of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine were entering the city. The retreat routes of the Russian occupiers are under the fire control of the Ukrainian army.

