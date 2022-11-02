Zelenskyy on Russians' intercepted conversations: I speak Russian better than they do

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that the Russian occupiers are distinguished by their ignorance and illiteracy.

Source: The President of Ukraine in an interview for Czech television, posted on Zelenkyy’s social media on 2 November.



Quote from Zelenskyy: "There are many interceptions [of the invaders’ conversations, which are made public by Ukraine’s Security Service and Defence Intelligence - ed.]... I know the Russian language much better than these people who were talking to each other. Then there is such a thing as obscene language... They talk to their parents using these words all the time. Every second word.

If that’s how you talk with your parents, it's clear why you behave like that... That is, they are uneducated, ill-mannered, shameless animals."

Details: Zelenskyy admitted that he had not expected people in the 21st century to be capable of such atrocities as the Russians, who killed people for an umbrella, a kettle, or a toilet.

The impression [we have] is that this was an invasion of wild people who had previously been kept in pits and cages, and were then released and promised freedom if they went to kill Ukrainians, the president noted.

