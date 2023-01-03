Zelenskyy: Russias attempted offensive must become its final failure

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, believes that the Russian government will deploy all Russian forces in order to try to change the outcome of the war and postpone their defeat.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address on 3 January

Quote: "We started this year with what Ukraine needs most right now - on the eve of new mobilisation processes being prepared by the terrorist state. Now is the moment when together with our partners we must strengthen our defence.

We have no doubt that the current masters of Russia will throw everything they have left and everyone they can muster to try to turn the tide of the war and at least postpone their defeat.

We have to disrupt this Russian scenario. We are preparing for this. The terrorists must lose. Any attempt at their new offensive must fail. This will be the final defeat of the terrorist state. I thank all partners who understand this.

Russia is mobilising those who it wants to use as cannon fodder. We are mobilising the civilised world. For the sake of life."

