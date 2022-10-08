Zelenskyy says he doesn’t care what happens to Putin after Ukraine’s victory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“(After it is defeated) Russia will then deal with its internal issues,” Zelenskyy said. “And I think that this is right, because you cannot solve your internal issues by seizing other territories. That is, they must retreat to their (own) territories and start working, reform the state, and so on, that is, move on to domestic politics. Therefore, I don’t care what happens to (Putin). He will be dealt with by his society. This will be purely their issue.”

Zelenskyy said on Sept. 22 he believes that the end of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine doesn’t would not necessarily mean the fall of the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy also said that it is getting to the point that no one will sit at the negotiating table with the Russian dictator. According to Zelenskyy, negotiations with the aggressor country are possible only at the moment when it leaves all Ukrainian territory.

