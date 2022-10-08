Zelenskyy says he doesn’t care what happens to Putin after Ukraine’s victory

7
·1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Read also: Putin is out of options for survival, but Russia still has chances, says former Lithuanian foreign minister

“(After it is defeated) Russia will then deal with its internal issues,” Zelenskyy said. “And I think that this is right, because you cannot solve your internal issues by seizing other territories. That is, they must retreat to their (own) territories and start working, reform the state, and so on, that is, move on to domestic politics. Therefore, I don’t care what happens to (Putin). He will be dealt with by his society. This will be purely their issue.”

Read also: Rada Defense Committee member says Putin can’t be arrested while abroad

Zelenskyy said on Sept. 22 he believes that the end of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine doesn’t would not necessarily mean the fall of the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read also: Putin signs decree to “steal” the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Ukraine

Zelenskyy also said that it is getting to the point that no one will sit at the negotiating table with the Russian dictator. According to Zelenskyy, negotiations with the aggressor country are possible only at the moment when it leaves all Ukrainian territory.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russian occupiers come up with way to explain away Crimean Bridge fire

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 09:14 Russian occupation authorities in Crimea have claimed that a truck has exploded on the Crimean Bridge. Source: RIA Novosti (RIA News), a pro-Kremlin Russian media outlet, citing Russian "authorities" in Crimea Details: The National Anti-Terrorism Committee of the Russian Federation has asserted that a truck was blown up on the Crimea Bridge.

  • Rada Defense Committee member says Putin can’t be arrested while abroad

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a war criminal but cannot yet be arrested when abroad due to having immunity as a head of state, member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi told Radio NV on Oct. 7.

  • Zelenskyy: If Russia destroys Ukraine, this will kickstart Third World War

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 23:16 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if Russia succeeds in destroying Ukraine, this will kickstart the Third World War. Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC Asked how the war will end, Zelenskyy said: "Victory.

  • Russia says truck bomb damages key bridge to Crimea

    Russian authorities said that a truck bomb on Saturday caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia

  • Putin informed about Crimean Bridge fire: calls for creation of special commission

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 09:41 Russian President Vladimir Putin has been informed about the fire on the Crimean Bridge. Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary, said that Putin has called for a special government commission to be created.

  • Almost all men mobilised in remote regions of Russia, but almost none in Moscow Ukraines General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 18:49 The mobilisation plan in Moscow is less than 0.2% of the population and it is not even half fulfilled. In contrast, a large number of the male population is being mobilised in remote regions of the Russian Federation.

  • Putin is out of options for survival, but Russia still has chances, says former Lithuanian foreign minister

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is out of options for survival, but Russian still has some, outspoken Putin critic and former head of Lithuania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius said on Twitter on Oct. 7.

  • Russia says Zelenskiy's 'preventive strike' comments justify its Ukraine 'special operation'

    "This is why a special military operation was launched to neutralise them." In a discussion with an Australian think tank on Thursday, Zelenskiy said he believed strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons. He did not go into detail about what kind of strikes he meant, and made no reference to any need for nuclear strikes.

  • Palestinians: 2 killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

    Israeli soldiers shot and killed two Palestinians on Saturday in an exchange of fire that erupted during a military raid in the West Bank, according to Israeli and Palestinian accounts, in the latest confrontation that has made 2022 the deadliest year of violence in the occupied territory since 2015. The raid occurred in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the site of repeated clashes between Israeli forces and local gunmen and residents. The camp is known as a stronghold of Palestinian militants and the army often operates there.

  • North Korea Says US Aircraft Carrier’s Presence Is ‘Worrisome’

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea said its armed forces are taking a serious approach toward “extremely worrisome” developments on the Korean Peninsula, citing the US deployment of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier group to the region.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Biden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsNATO Once Feared a Putin Victory. Now It Worries Over His DefeatFacebook Is Warning 1 Million Users About Stolen Usernames, Passw

  • Zelenskyy is stunned by Russian cowardice: If they wish to be kebabs, fine, let them come

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 23:49 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is stunned by how scared people in Russia are to express their opinions and fight for their rights. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC Quote: "In general, I am stunned by how much people there [in Russia - ed.

  • Ukraine seeks to rebuild economy with defiant small businesses

    LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Victoriia Maslova abandoned her herbal cosmetics factory in the Ukrainian town of Bucha on the first day of Russia's invasion of the country, fleeing to Poland with her mother and three younger brothers when rockets began hitting a nearby airport. A month later, they were back in Ukraine, determined to keep manufacturing Maslova's plant-based cosmetics brand, Vesna. To reverse the economic shock caused by the biggest war in Europe since World War Two, Ukraine's government is pinning its hopes on the entrepreneurial resolve of people like Maslova, along with the return of millions of refugees - and large-scale international financial aid.

  • Ten organizers of sham referendum in Luhansk puppet authority facing charges

    Another ten people who participated in the organization and holding of a sham referendum in Russina-occupied Luhansk Oblast have been notified that they face charges, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Oct. 8.

  • Crimea's Kerch Bridge ablaze after explosions

    STORY: Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, opened in 2018 and designed to link Crimea into Russia’s transport network."A fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge," the agency said, citing a regional official, but without stating the cause.Ukrainian media said the blast on the bridge happened at about 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).Reuters could not independently verify the reports.Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in 2018, after Crimea was annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

  • Putin's disastrous war in Ukraine has pushed him into the 'most precarious moment' of his decades in power, top Russia expert says

    Putin's "grip on power is clearly not as strong" as it was before the war, a former national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia told Insider.

  • Kremlin denounces Zelenskiy's comments about preventive strikes -RIA

    "Such statements are nothing other than an appeal to start yet another world war with unpredictable, monstrous consequences," RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. In a discussion with the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, Zelenskiy said he believed strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons.

  • Belarus opposition leader says Lukashenko 'weakened' by his support for Putin's war

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically "very fragile" position due to Russia's military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus' exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the Nobel Peace Prize, Tsikhanouskaya - who herself had been mentioned as a possible winner this year - also said Belarusians deserved global recognition for standing up to "a dictator". "A weakened Kremlin means a weakened Lukashenko," Tsikhanouskaya told Reuters in an interview during a visit to Paris.

  • Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China

    Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut China off from certain chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. Taiwan, a major chip producer, is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies including Apple Inc.

  • Second offensive on Kyiv possible but Russians need 2-3 months to prepare Joint Forces Task Force

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 18:18 Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commanding Officer of the Joint Forces Task Force, has expressed his opinion on a possibility of the second offensive by the Russian military on Kyiv; however, they would need 2-3 months to shape such a force.

  • About 65 mobilized Russians ‘disappear’ a day after arriving on the front in Ukraine, intercept shows

    About 65 mobilized Russian soldiers “disappeared” just a day after they arrived at the front line in Ukraine, according to a new intercepted conversation released by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.