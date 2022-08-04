Zelenskyy says he would like to hold talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“I would like to speak directly,” Zelenskyy said, according to the Chinese newspaper.

“I had one conversation with Xi Jinping a year ago. After Feb. 24, we officially asked for a conversation with China, but we didn’t have one, although I believe that it would be useful.”



Zelenskyy called China a powerful state that can politically and economically influence the Kremlin.



Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would like China to join the united world stance against Russia's all-out war against Ukraine.

“I'll be honest, (China’s current) neutrality is much better than if China joined Russia,” said Zelenskyy.

“I believe that Chinese society, its people, will make a reasonable choice. After all, it is important for us that China doesn’t help Russia.”



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine