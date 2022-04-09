Zelenskyy says 'nobody' but Putin 'has the power to stop the war'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin (left) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vladimir Putin (left) and Volodymyr Zelenskyy – both making a speech.Emin Sansar/Getty Images, Getty Images

  • Zelenskyy said that no one but Russian President Vladmir Putin "has the power to stop the war."

  • "He alone decides when this war will end," Zelenskyy said.

  • He added that "Ukraine has no other option to sit down and negotiate."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a new interview that no one but Putin has the authority to stop the war.

"Today, the Ukraine has no other option to sit down and negotiate – but in Russia, nobody but Putin has the power to stop the war other than Putin. He alone decides when this war will end," Zelenskyy said Friday during an interview with BILD, which is owned by Axel Springer, Insider's parent company.

This week, a Ukraine peace negotiator said that the tone surrounding peace talks has turned darker following accusations that Russian forces killed over 300 civilians in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.

"Today, there is some change in the negotiating background, in connection with the events in the Kyiv region, not only Bucha – and this leaves a certain imprint, Mykhailo Podolyak, an aide to Zelenskyy, said, per RBC-Ukraine.

Podolyak continued: "This is not a question of the actual conduct of negotiations, but of the emotional background on which these negotiations are conducted. Ukrainian society is now much more negative about any negotiation concept that concerns the Russian Federation."

Since Putin invaded Ukraine in late February, officials from both parties have participated in peace talks, but have yet to reach an agreement, as Insider reported.

On Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told NPR that the ongoing conflict could " last for months and even years," although Russian officials said that the war could end in the "foreseeable future. "

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Putin takes ‘nuclear football’ to funeral of Russian politician

    Mourners were cleared from the cathedral amid fears of an assasination attempt on Mr Putin

  • Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

    In the days after a group of West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a South Florida house party, community activists sprang into action. Street teams stood under the blistering sun, handing out beads, pamphlets and samples of naloxone, a drug known by the brand name Narcan, which can revive overdose victims.

  • Portraits of Lenin and Stalin Removed From Tower in Chernihiv Region

    Mosaic portraits of the former Soviet leaders Vladimir Lenin and Joseph Stalin were removed from a water tower in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region, on Thursday, April 7, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, officials said.According to Ukraine’s public broadcaster, Suspilne, Deputy Chief of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration Volodymyr Shkarpitko said the decision to remove the portraits was taken in response to comments about the “decommunization” of Ukraine made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.“Putin said he would show us decommunization. So tomorrow we will put everything in its original form,” Shkarpitko said on Wednesday, according to reports. “The result of Russia’s special operation will be symbolic: they showed us decommunization, and we demolished the last portraits,” he was quoted as saying.In a speech delivered three days before the invasion, Putin had ridiculed “decommunization” in Ukraine, decried its campaign of removing monuments to Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin, whom he claimed created the state of Ukraine, and threatened to take back land he felt was “robbed” from Russia during the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.“You want decommunization? Well, that suits us just fine. But it is not necessary, as they say, to stop halfway. We are ready to show you what real decommunization means for Ukraine,” Putin warned.This footage from Suspilne shows workers using a ladder truck to reach the portraits and a chisel to pry them from the tower’s exterior wall.The head of Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, welcomed the removal, announcing on Telegram that “Novgorod-Siversky is finally free of communist symbols!” Credit: Suspilne via Storyful

  • Could Putin really face a war crimes trial?

    Could Putin really face a war crimes trial?

  • Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination

    Danielle Russell was in the emergency department at an Arizona hospital last fall, sick with COVID-19, when she made the mistake of answering completely when she was asked what medications she was on. “I said yes, I was taking methadone,” said Russell, a doctoral student who also was in recovery from heroin use. “It becomes so absurd and the stigma against methadone especially is so strong,” she said, noting that other people in recovery have had it worse.

  • Stephens: Biden is still right. Putin has to go.

    There is a range of options the West has not yet touched when it comes to Putin.

  • Defense & National Security: Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine’s civilians

    Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of carrying out a strike on a train station in eastern Ukraine, an attack that killed dozens of civilians and sparked widespread international condemnation. We’ll detail the international response, plus more on the air defense systems heading to Ukraine and pro-Putin accusations in Congress. This is Defense & National Security, your…

  • Abrams-backed election lawsuit goes to trial in Georgia

    When she ended her first bid to become Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams announced plans to sue over the way the state's elections were managed. Filed in November 2018 by Abrams' Fair Fight Action organization, the suit alleged that state officials "grossly mismanaged” the election, depriving some citizens, particularly low-income people and people of color, of their right to vote. Jones and other federal judges have been reluctant to order last-minute changes, noting that the Supreme Court has repeatedly said federal judges shouldn’t alter rules “on the eve of an election."

  • Sri Lanka seeks $3 billion to stave off crisis

    STORY: Sri Lanka's new finance minister Ali Sabry isn't sugar coating the work needed to manage the country's severe economic crisis. "It is a Herculean task and we are not underestimating it. We know where we are and the only thing is to fight back. There is no choice to give up, so that's how we are here."In his first interview since taking office this week, he told Reuters on Saturday (April 9) that the country will need about $3 billion in external assistance within the next six months to help restore supplies of essential items.The island nation of 22 million people has been hit by prolonged power cuts, with drugs, fuel and other items running short."First priority is to see that we get back to normal supply channel in terms of fuel, gas, drugs, medicines and thereby the electricity so that people's uprising can be addressed. So that we are sincere in our effort - that's number one."Meanwhile, protests continued in Colombo on Saturday, as demonstrators called for the removal of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa."We want them and all their parliamentarians in the parliament, we want them out. We will throw them out. If they don't get out, we will throw them out."Sabry said the current economic climate is the most challenging since independence and understands protesters frustrations.''We respect your right to protest but no violence because it is counterproductive."Sabry said he will lead a delegation of Sri Lankan officials to Washington to start talks with the IMF on April 18 and that financial and legal advisers would be selected within 21 days to help the government restructure its international debt.

  • Missing divers surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

    Malaysian authorities have resumed search for a third day for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern island

  • Iran's president vows to continue nuclear activities

    President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled, state media reported. Speaking in a ceremony marking Iran's national day of nuclear technology, the hard-line president said his administration will support an acceleration in research of peaceful nuclear technology.

  • Jessica Alba to Star in ‘Confessions on the 7:45’ Series in Development at Netflix

    Jessica Alba will star in a series adaptation of the book “Confessions on the 7:45,” which is currently in development at Netflix. The show will be based on the Lisa Unger book of the same name. It is described as a psychological thriller about a working mom (Alba) who meets a stranger on a train […]

  • A Rare Jupiter-Neptune Conjunction Is Here To Change Everything

    During our existence, we experience many once-in-a-lifetime moments: our first steps, our first love, our first Jonas Brothers concert. But beyond these Earthly encounters, there are other once-in-a-lifetime astrological events that happen far, far above us in the solar system — and while we can’t see them, we can feel them. This month, a rare occurrence is upon us as lucky Jupiter connects with intuitive Neptune in Pisces on April 12. “Jupiter visits Pisces once every 12 years — however, Neptun

  • Newark man sentenced in 2020 incident involving explosive material

    The Licking County Sheriff's Office said the defendant left a package containing red phosphorous at their office in July 2020.

  • Suspected Neo-Nazi Accused Of Florida Housekeeper's Motel Slaying Deemed Unfit For Trial

    A suspected a neo-Nazi who allegedly suffocated a Florida housekeeper to death last year in a violent motel attack was deemed incompetent to stand trial this week. Stephen Havrilka, 31, is accused of murdering Tina Strader at a Venice, Florida motel last April. The case had been set to go to trial on Monday, but he was found unfit to participate in his defense by Sarasota County Judge Thomas Krug during a court hearing on Wednesday, according to court filings obtained by Oxygen.com. The judge’s

  • Ninth Russian colonel killed in Ukraine as Putin’s invasion continues to blunder

    Colonel Alexander Bespalov – who led the 59th Guards Tank Regiment – was given a funeral in the central city of Ozersk on Friday

  • Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Moscow condemned for train station strike, new humanitarian corridors agreed

    As Ukraine reeled from a missile attack on a train station that left at least 50 people dead and scores more injured, the country's deputy prime minister said S

  • Zelenskyy calls train station strike a war crime, blames Putin, pilots for hitting civilian targets: Live updates

    Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians, including a recent train station assault, are war crimes, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

  • Opinion | Macron Just Can’t Quit Putin. But He’s Not the Only One.

    No matter who gets the most votes in France’s presidential election, the winner will be Putin.

  • Intel: Putin may cite Ukraine war to meddle in US politics

    Russian President Vladimir Putin may use the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine as a pretext to order a new campaign to interfere in American politics, U.S. intelligence officials have assessed. Intelligence agencies have so far not found any evidence that Putin has authorized measures like the ones Russia is believed to have undertaken in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections in support of former President Donald Trump, according to several people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive findings.