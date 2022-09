Field Level Media

CANTON, Mass. (AP) The Celtics were supposed to enter the preseason as one of the favorites to emerge from the Eastern Conference on the heels of their surprise run to the NBA Finals under rookie head coach Ime Udoka. The task of holding together the team and capitalizing on Boston's championship window has falls to interim coach Joe Mazzulla, a 34-year-old rising assistant who was a candidate to land the Utah Jazz's coaching job. You can't rush any of that,'' he said to a packed room at Celtics media day on Monday.