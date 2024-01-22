Zelenskyy says Poland provides Ukraine with new weapons package – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Tusk in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Poland will provide Kyiv with a new package of weapons.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X) following a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv

Quote: "We appreciate Poland's unwavering support and the new military aid package for Ukraine, as well as a new form of cooperation aimed at larger-scale arms purchases for Ukrainian needs: a Polish loan for Ukraine."

Today, we had very productive talks in Kyiv with @DonaldTusk about all aspects of Ukrainian-Polish bilateral relations.



Details: Zelenskyy said that they had held "very productive" talks on all aspects of bilateral relations between Ukraine and Poland.

Quote: "Prime Minister Tusk and I also discussed the opportunities for future joint arms production. I thank Poland for supporting Ukraine."

Background:

Following Tusk's visit, it was announced that Poland had joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. The two countries will begin work on a bilateral security agreement.

Tusk also stated that Poland would support Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU.

In addition, the Polish government will appoint a commissioner for Ukraine's recovery

