Zelenskyy says Putin 'has no clue' the destruction Russian soldiers are wreaking on Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking to reporters in Bucha, Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking to reporters in Bucha, Ukraine, on April 4, 2022.Metin Aktas/Getty Images

  • Zelenskyy told Paul Ronzheimer, a reporter with German tabloid BILD, that Putin 'has no clue' about the destruction in Ukraine.

  • More than 4.4 million Ukrainians have fled since the beginning of the invasion, according to the United Nations.

  • Putin "has given his order, but does not know just how many people die every day," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said he doesn't believe Russian President Vladimir Putin truly knows the extent of the anguish Russian troops are inflicting on his country.

"I'm not sure if he understands at all what is happening," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Paul Ronzheimer, a reporter with German tabloid BILD.

"If I had an overview on all of the attacks on our cities, on everything that is actually happening, about all the dead people every day in our country. I'm sure he has no clue what is actually happening."

Ukrainians who spoke to Insider over the course of the ongoing invasion have painted a grim picture of the devastation.

They've described hearing missiles fire through the sky in the dead of night, having to share a single bulletproof vest as Russian soldiers tear through their towns, and troops shooting at homes and hospitals.

Putin "has given his order, but does not know just how many people die every day, what is happening in reality," Zelenskyy told Ronzheimer.

"How many people, how many children die, how many buildings are destroyed, are burnt to the ground. He doesn't know about all this and he doesn't want to know. He just needs a result."

The war has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee their homeland. So far, more than 4.4 million Ukrainians have escaped since the beginning of the invasion, according to data from the United Nations Refugee Agency. Just in the first week alone, more than 1 million Ukrainians left.

Zelenskyy has for weeks called on Western countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine in an effort to deter Russian missiles and airstrikes. Ordinary Ukrainian citizens have also renewed demand for the measure.

But President Joe Biden has resisted calls to implement one out of fear of a potential a war with Russia, another nuclear power. Some lawmakers, such as Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, said the move could lead to World War III.

Early in March, Putin warned that any country that tries to impose a no-fly zone will be considered "participants in a military conflict, and it doesn't matter members of which organizations they are."

Editor's note: BILD is owned by Axel Springer, Insider's parent company.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Abrams-backed election lawsuit goes to trial in Georgia

    When she ended her first bid to become Georgia governor in 2018, Stacey Abrams announced plans to sue over the way the state's elections were managed. Filed in November 2018 by Abrams' Fair Fight Action organization, the suit alleged that state officials "grossly mismanaged” the election, depriving some citizens, particularly low-income people and people of color, of their right to vote. Jones and other federal judges have been reluctant to order last-minute changes, noting that the Supreme Court has repeatedly said federal judges shouldn’t alter rules “on the eve of an election."

  • Putin's approval rating soars since he sent troops into Ukraine- state pollster

    The proportion of Russians who trust President Vladimir Putin has risen to 81.6% from 67.2% before he ordered troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to a survey by the state-run pollster VTsIOM published on Friday. VTsIOM said 78.9% of respondents in its latest survey said they approved of Putin's actions, compared to 64.3% in the last poll before the start of what Russia calls its "special military operation". The proportion who disapproved of his actions fell to 12.9% from 24.4%.

  • War Crimes Watch: A devastating walk through Bucha's horror

    There is a body in the basement of the abandoned yellow home at the end of the street near the railroad tracks. The man is young, pale, a dried trickle of blood by his mouth, shot to death and left in the dark, and no one knows why the Russians brought him there, to a home that wasn’t his. A resident, Mykola Babak, points out the man after pondering the scene in a small courtyard nearby.

  • Intel: Putin may cite Ukraine war to meddle in U.S. politics

    Given Putin’s antipathy toward the West and his repeated denunciations of Ukraine, officials believe he may see the U.S. backing of Ukraine’s resistance as a direct affront to him.

  • The Russians Fighting Putin in Ukraine

    Hundreds of Russian nationals are now fighting alongside Ukrainians against Putin's regime

  • Stephens: Biden is still right. Putin has to go.

    There is a range of options the West has not yet touched when it comes to Putin.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. THE FACTS: Following Russian troops’ withdrawal from the city, social media users are sharing a low-quality, edited clip that’s being used as propaganda. Russian troops withdrew from towns around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv last week after Moscow said it was focusing its offensive on the country’s east.

  • Opinion | Macron Just Can’t Quit Putin. But He’s Not the Only One.

    No matter who gets the most votes in France’s presidential election, the winner will be Putin.

  • ‘Gift of motivation’: Loss to Saint Peter’s could fuel future success for UK players

    Former Wildcats now see some positives in their own heartbreaking defeats during their UK careers.

  • Boris Johnson pictured meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv today

    Visit is ‘show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people’ during war with Russia, No 10 spokesperson says

  • Zelenskyy says Putin is 'convinced' that his 'special operation' in Ukraine is going as planned

    "I think he has more plans to fire rockets on Ukraine. He is not really interested in the real process of this war," Zelenskky told BILD.

  • Russian troops escalate attacks in eastern Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on world leaders for a strong response to the attack that killed civilians fleeing the violence.

  • Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

    In the days after a group of West Point cadets on spring break were sickened by fentanyl-laced cocaine at a South Florida house party, community activists sprang into action. Street teams stood under the blistering sun, handing out beads, pamphlets and samples of naloxone, a drug known by the brand name Narcan, which can revive overdose victims.

  • Block: Bitcoin Set to Become a Bigger Factor

    When Square changed its name to Block (SQ) toward the end of last year, few doubted the intentions behind the name change. CEO Jack Dorsey has long been a big bitcoin proponent and since late 2017, the company has allowed users to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin. Block views bitcoin as a catalyst for broader financial inclusion, which it hopes to stimulate through increasing awareness and the development of commerce infrastructure. As RBC’s Daniel Perlin says, “Block has positioned itself as a leade

  • Huge majority of Russians believe Putin propaganda ‘and cannot be reached’, says head of shut-down TV station

    <strong>Exclusive:</strong> Natalia Sindeeva, founder of Dozhd TV, says Putin is winning the Russian information war because of his brutal crackdown on independent media

  • Iran's president vows to continue nuclear activities

    President Ebrahim Raisi said Saturday that Iran will continue nuclear development activities as talks to revive Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers remain stalled, state media reported. Speaking in a ceremony marking Iran's national day of nuclear technology, the hard-line president said his administration will support an acceleration in research of peaceful nuclear technology.

  • Qualcomm: Soft Smartphone Outlook Merits Lowered Estimates, Says J.P. Morgan

    Qualcomm (QCOM) investors should prepare from some rocky months ahead, if J.P. Morgan’s Samik Chatterjee’s latest assessment is anything to go by. Due to expectations the global smartphone market will decelerate this year on account of slowing consumer spending, Chatterjee anticipates the lowered outlook for the smartphone market will “drive softer” QTL (qualcomm technology licensing) revenues as well as a “slight moderation” in QCT (qualcomm CDMA technologies) revenue and margins. This results

  • Biden, Putin children open targets in sanctions over Ukraine

    In targeting Vladimir Putin's adult daughters with sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration ripped aside the privacy Putin has long maintained over his closest ties — avoiding mention of the two women's full names in public, and most other references to them as well. The sanctions imposed on immediate family members of Putin and other Russian oligarchs also showcase improved techniques of the U.S. and its allies targeting individuals for financial penalties.

  • Putin's loss can be our gain: How the U.S. should capitalize on Russia's brain drain

    In an epic blunder, Vladimir Putin has declared war on his own country's future. Russia's best and brightest are fleeing. We should bring them here.

  • The ethical debate behind South Korea's Russian crab craze

    STORY: Plunging prices for Russian crab have South Koreans flocking to seafood markets like this one in Seoul. This vendor says the drop in prices has seen visitors double from 100 to around 200 people per day. The dinner-plate sized king crabs from Russia, along with slightly smaller snow crabs and lobsters, were once a pricey delicacy in South Korea, though they have become more popular at supermarkets and online retailers in recent years.Prices have nearly halved since late February as the United States and the EU among others banned Russian seafood imports over the Ukraine invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation".But not all customers have a craving for crustaceans."Russian crab is not even a necessity. I don't think it's right to import from Russia and eat them because they are cheap. So, I oppose importing them and I think we should impose sanctions against Russia and join others calling for a quick end to the war."Some consumers are questioning whether to boycott the imports on concerns the purchases indirectly support Russia's actions, suggesting the government should join global efforts to ban Russian seafood, and consumers should refrain from buying it.South Korea has curbed Russian coal imports and joined other economic and financial sanctions, but has not restricted food.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - who has urged the international community to ditch Russian exports - is set to give a virtual speech to the South Korean parliament on Monday (April 11)