Zelenskyy says reaching Ukraine's lawful borders does not guarantee security from Russia

Answering a journalist's question about what victory means to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that even reaching the internationally recognised borders does not guarantee security for Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end-of-year press conference on 19 December

Quote: "I believe we must fight. After all, nobody can guarantee [us security – ed.] even if tomorrow we reach the line where this invasion began. Based on this year, you understand that this is a tremendous effort. So, what's next? What kind of security guarantees will we get? Who guarantees that there will be security in dealing with Russia?"

Details: The Ukrainian president added that the more Russia retreats, the weaker it grows, and that goes for all levels of power – from their leader to their international influence.

