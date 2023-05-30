Zelenskyy says talks with Putin possible only if Russia withdraws all troops from Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

In an interview with the South Korean daily newspaper Chosun Ilbo published on May 30, Zelenskyy said that Putin had avoided any contact with him for two years, including phone talks.

The Ukrainian president said he thought that Putin has “nothing important to say.”

“Putin is clearly aware that his efforts to seize Ukraine by force are indisputable,” he said.

“So what can you talk to me about? Putin only wants to seize Ukraine by war and destroy Ukrainian statehood.”

Zelenskyy said that it would be very difficult for him to communicate with Putin until Russian troops are completely withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, the Ukrainian leader pointed out the next goal the Russian dictator set for himself.

“Belarus is Putin’s next goal,” Zelenskyy said.

“It (Russia) is absorbing Belarus.”

Zelenskyy also answered a question about what he sees as Putin’s ultimate goal. In his opinion, it is the revival of the Soviet Union, which the dictator is trying to achieve through aggression and intimidation.

“His life’s goal is to restore the Soviet Union,” the Ukrainian president said.

“Since they (Russians) have no way of achieving this through diplomacy, they tried all kinds of intimidation and turning energy into weapons. Most of them were unsuccessful. Then they chose to be the outright aggressor. They’re killing and torturing thousands of civilians, occupying nuclear power plants and even threatening a nuclear disaster.”

