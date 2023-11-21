Zelenskyy says Ukraine needs more battlefield successes

The lack of significant military progress in 2023 has “concerned” some of Ukraine’s partners, who are now questioning the Ukrainian army’s ability to expel Russian forces from occupied territories, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with UK tabloid newspaper The Sun on Nov. 20.

However, Zelenskyy denies that the situation has reached a stalemate.

"We need more successful results on the battlefield,” the president said.

“But we need it for us first of all ... in the morale, there is no stalemate. We are in our home. The Russians are on our land. Therefore there is no stalemate in this."

“War is not a movie and there can't be magic each day."

In a recent article for UK weekly news magazine the Economist, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the war with Russia has entered a positional warfare phase, with a significant technological advance required to break the stalemate.

On Nov. 5, Zelenskyy said in an interview with NBC News that the situation at the front was difficult, but he does not believe that the war has reached a “stalemate.” At the same time, he suggested a possible change in Ukraine's military strategy, without elaborating.

