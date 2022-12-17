Zelenskyy sceptical about conversations between Macron and Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shared his stance regarding the conversations between Emmanuel Macron, President of France, and Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart.



Zelenskyy said it in an interview with La Chaîne Info, a French news channel, European Pravda reports.



"Emmanuel has the right to do as he wants, but this has been happening since 2019. I don't think it reaps any fruit ," said Zelenskyy, quoted by TF1 Info.



He explained that when Macron communicates with Putin, he talks to a different person every time.

"There is someone who makes promises to him, and the next time a completely different position appears at the table, so this cannot be corrected," Zelenskyy said.

As the President states, Ukraine is only interested in the liberation of its own land, the territories currently held by the Russians.

"At this point, we will have to talk to Russia that is willing to respect its interlocutor, and that starts with giving us back what is ours according to international law. It is with such Russia that I would be ready to negotiate, but not with the Russia that we have now, a Nazi Russia," Zelenskyy said.

Macron confirmed at the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday (15 December) that he would soon call Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine.



Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, stated that Russia was getting ready for a protracted war in Ukraine, and Kyiv's NATO supporters must keep sending weapons until President Vladimir Putin realises he cannot win on the battlefield.

