Zelenskyy to secure security guarantees in Paris by signing agreement with Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

During the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Paris this week, an agreement on security guarantees between Ukraine and France will be signed.

Source: AP, citing a statement by the Élysée Palace, reported by European Pravda

Details: The specific details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Élysée Palace pointed out that this will be Zelenskyy's third visit to Paris since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, following visits in February and May 2023.

Background:

It was revealed earlier that on Friday, 16 February, Zelenskyy would visit Germany and France, holding talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

On 14 February, a Ukrainian negotiating team led by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, held another round of talks with France on a bilateral security agreement.

Media outlets stated that Emmanuel Macron had postponed his visit to Ukraine, which was scheduled for 13-14 February.

