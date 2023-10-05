Zelenskyy secures additional Patriot and Hawk AA systems

Germany is working on supplementing Ukraine with an additional Patriot Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) system by winter, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Oct. 5.

Zelenskyy briefed Scholz on the current battlefield situation and the highest priority needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The president expressed his gratitude to Germany for its support of Ukraine.

Moreover, Ukraine is set to receive six launchers for the Hawk SAM system from Spain, according to the press service of the Spanish government. The decision was announced during Zelenskyy's meeting with acting Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez.

The additional air defense systems will help protect civilian objects and critical energy infrastructure against Russian attacks, expected to resume this winter season.

Sanchez also promised to deliver new drone countermeasure systems and demining equipment.

On Oct.5, Zelenskyy arrived in Granada, Spain, to participate in the Third European Political Community Summit, attended by approximately 50 leaders of states, governments, and EU institutions.

During his visit, the Ukrainian president met with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and other European leaders.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine