Zelenskyy will seek to conclude security agreements with other countries after UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that the UK has become the first country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, and the Ukrainian government will further pursue this approach with other countries.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Ukraine-UK security agreement provides us with confidence as we defend ourselves against Russian aggression and lays the groundwork for strong security positions until Ukraine joins NATO.

The United Kingdom is the first country with which we have reached such a security agreement. We will keep working with other partners to ensure the development of our security.

We are making Ukraine stronger step by step."

Background: During the visit of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv on 12 January, a bilateral security agreement was signed between the UK and Ukraine, which will remain in force until Ukraine joins NATO.

A separate part of the agreement is dedicated to actions in the event of a new Russian armed attack.

At the same time, Zelenskyy and Sunak have differing views on whether the agreement between the UK and Ukraine is an agreement on "security guarantees".

