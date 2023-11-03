Zelenskyy signs law on national minorities required for European integration

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on national minorities, which is one of the seven requirements of the European Commission for Ukraine's further progress towards EU membership.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 3 November, reports European Pravda

Details: The head of state signed the bill in preparation for next week, when the European Commission should publish an assessment of the progress of Ukraine's European integration.

Quote: "Today I signed an important law on national communities. We have implemented another criterion for our European integration. Additional guarantees for national communities in Ukraine, additional guarantees for our movement to the European Union," Zelenskyy announced.

Zelenskyy is talking about a law that amends the already existing law "On national minorities (communities)" and which the Verkhovna Rada approved on 21 September.

The provisions of the adopted law partially take into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission, which criticised the previous version of the document. At the same time, the implementation of all recommendations is not possible, since some of them restrict the rights around Ukrainian language.

The European Commission intends to present a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in applying for EU membership on 8 November, but this assessment may contain additional conditions amid the upcoming decision to start accession talks with Kyiv.

Before that, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit Ukraine.

