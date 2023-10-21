Zelenskyy: Our soldiers have made this a very impactful week for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukrainian soldiers have made this week a very impactful one for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Thank you to every serviceman and servicewoman currently in the fight, in combat positions, at your posts! The Avdiivka front, Marinka. The Bakhmut front. The Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. Our Zaporizhzhia. Our Kherson Oblast.

Our soldiers have made this week a very impactful one for Ukraine on the front line and deep into the occupied territory.

And now I want to thank all our defence and security forces – absolutely everyone! Thank you to every unit, every soldier, every commander who has given our country the combat results we needed during this week."

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on 19 October that the Defence Forces of Ukraine killed 1,380 Russian soldiers and destroyed 55 tanks and 120 armoured combat vehicles. The Russians suffered the bulk of their losses on the Avdiivka front.

On 20 October Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russians have been suffering particularly heavy losses at the front in recent days, and this is exactly what Ukraine needs.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Ukrainian forces continued larger-than-usual ground operations on the left (eastern) bank of Kherson Oblast on 20 October and consolidated their positions in the village of Krynky.

