Zelenskyy: The sooner Putin admits his mistake and retreats, the longer he and his entourage will live

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to win the war, so the sooner the Russian dictator recognizes this and withdraws troops from Ukraine, the longer both he and his entourage will live.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The Economist

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The sooner the war ends, and if Russia admits that starting the war was a tragic mistake, the longer the Russian president will save his life and the lives of those around him."

Details: The President of Ukraine is convinced that it is already clear that Putin will lose. And Ukraine must return to its borders in 1991, because if this does not happen, the aggressor will return again.

He also noted that "we need to look at the real picture, when the whole world, first of all, doesn’t just show support, but diplomatically, economically, with sanctions and isolation shows that aggression must be paid for; return to the borders and then pay."

Zelenskyy added that only Putin can transfer the war from a military path to a diplomatic one.

Quote from the President of Ukraine: "If he now withdraws to the borders of 1991, then a possible path of diplomacy will begin. That's who can turn the war from a military path to a diplomatic one. Only he can do it."

Background: Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin loves life and fears death, so he is unlikely to use nuclear weapons.

Zelenskyy also stated that the war in Ukraine will be over when Putin dies.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined 10 proposals that comprise Ukraine’s "formula for peace" in his video address to the G20 summit in Bali.

Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly emphasised that the stage of diplomatic negotiations can be reached only if Russian troops leave the borders of Ukraine as they were in December 1991.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has stated that Russia "does not accept preconditions regarding Ukraine", particularly the requirement to withdraw the Russian troops.

