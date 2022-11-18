Zelenskyy speaks with Erdoğan, who had just talked to Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the latter had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday 18 November.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "In a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan we praised the extension of the grain deal. I thanked him for supporting our ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative and assured him that Ukraine will remain a guarantor of food stability.

Security and energy cooperation were also discussed."

Previously: Earlier on 18 November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had discussed the grain corridor and the necessity of diplomatic negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow in a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart.

In particular, Erdoğan pointed out that prolonging the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine increases risks; therefore, resuming diplomatic negotiations is crucial.

