Zelenskyy speaks with Estonia's Prime Minister about upcoming EU summit and further support for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia.

Source: Ukrainian president on Twitter (X), reports European Pravda.

Details: During the conversation, Zelenskyy emphasised the importance of further strengthening ща Ukraine's air defence, especially for the combat zones in Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Odesa oblasts.

In addition, Kallas and Zelenskyy discussed the importance of maintaining the EU's political and financial support for Ukraine, as well as unity in the context of the expected decisions of the European Council summit regarding the opening of accession negotiations and the provision of EUR 50 billion in support.

I spoke with Estonia’s Prime Minister @KajaKallas.



In the wake of Russia’s morning attempts to hit Ukrainian civilian infrastructure with missiles, I emphasized the importance of further strengthening Ukraine's air defense. This task is particularly relevant for the frontline… pic.twitter.com/y72y5JpIQu — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 8, 2023

The leaders of both countries also focused on joint efforts to counter Russian disinformation and cooperation in the field of cyber defence.

Earlier, Zelenskyy discussed with Pedro Sánchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, the upcoming EU summit, which will consider a number of important decisions regarding Ukraine.

At the same time, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas held a telephone conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, during which they discussed issues related to Ukraine, among other things.

