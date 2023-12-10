Zelenskyy speaks to French President over the phone from Argentina

During his visit to Argentina, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron on the phone to tell him that an auspicious decision regarding Ukraine’s accession to the European Union from the European Council would offer a strong motivation for Ukrainians, including Ukraine's Defence Forces.

Source: President Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy told Macron about the ongoing work of the grain corridor [which Ukraine launched after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Agreement – ed.], which has so far been used to transport 7.5 million tonnes of cargos.

In his conversation with the French President, Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of opening the negotiations of Ukraine’s accession to the EU during the upcoming European Council summit since Ukraine has fulfilled all of the European Commission’s recommendations.

Zelenskyy further said that "the European Council’s decisions will have a significant impact on the motivation of Ukrainian society and the army".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I informed Emmanuel [Macron] on frontline developments and thanked him for all the military aid provided by France. We discussed our priority needs and the next French defense package, which will significantly strengthen Ukraine’s firepower".

He also thanked Macron for the preparations to host Ukrainian pilots for the second phase of the F-16 aircraft training program.

Support UP or become our patron!