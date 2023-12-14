Zelenskyy speaks to Michel and Macron after EU's historic decision

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that he had telephone conversations with European Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron after the decision of EU leaders to approve the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Zelenskyy, he personally heard from Michel about the decision of the European Council to open negotiations.

"Charles, thank you for your leadership, for your efforts and faith in Ukraine!" he added.

Speaking about the conversation with Macron, Zelenskyy thanked him "for warm congratulations and for all the support that France has provided us along the way".

Background: Previously, it was reported that the leaders of the European Union at the summit in Brussels approved the recommendation of the European Commission to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova.

Although Hungary was threatening to block the decision for a long time, European leaders were able to overcome its veto by persuading Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to leave the room and abstain from the vote.

Support UP or become our patron!