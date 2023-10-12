Zelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to hold their positions in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Avdiivka. We are holding our positions. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that determine how this war will end. We all must remember this."

Details: Zelenskyy also posted several photos from Avdiivka.

Background:

Vitalii Barabash, Head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, said that starting from 06:00 on 10 October, Russian troops had been launching large-scale attacks on the city.

In the evening report on 10 October, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Russian army had intensified its offensive on the Avdiivka front with up to three battalions supported by tanks and armoured vehicles.

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have analysed the Russian attacks around Avdiivka and concluded that these advances at tactical level are unlikely to lead to broader operational and strategic victories.

