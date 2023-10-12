Zelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to hold their positions in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Avdiivka. We are holding our positions. It is Ukrainian courage and unity that determine how this war will end. We all must remember this."

 

Avdiivka

PHOTO BY OLEG PALCHYK: ZELENSKYY’S TELEGRAM

Details: Zelenskyy also posted several photos from Avdiivka.

 

PHOTO BY OLEG PALCHYK: ZELENSKYY’S TELEGRAM

 

PHOTO BY OLEG PALCHYK: ZELENSKYY’S TELEGRAM

Background:

