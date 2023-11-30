Zelenskyy stresses importance of air shield in conversation with UK PM

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has briefed UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the priority needs of the Ukrainian military.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Sunak for the UK’s defence and political support for Ukraine during Russia’s full-scale aggression.

Quote: "Following my visits to the frontlines, I briefed the Prime Minister on Ukraine’s priority defence needs for strengthening our warriors and our sky shield."

Further macro-financial aid for Ukraine was also discussed during the conversation.

Zelenskyy and Sunak separately brought up the subject of Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration, stressed the importance of the Malta meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors in October, and discussed further steps towards the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Zelenskyy also had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 30 November. They discussed cooperation in the defence sector, the situation in the Black Sea, and the start of Ukraine’s EU accession talks.

Background: NATO has insisted that statements and assumptions heard in Ukraine to the effect that Ukraine's military leadership has no plan to achieve its military objectives are incorrect.

