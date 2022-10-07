Zelenskyy is stunned by Russian cowardice: If they wish to be kebabs, fine, let them come

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — FRIDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2022, 23:49

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is stunned by how scared people in Russia are to express their opinions and fight for their rights.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC

Quote: "In general, I am stunned by how much people there [in Russia - ed.] are scared of everything, how afraid they are simply to express their thoughts; [they] are afraid to do so even on social media, or to go out into the streets, to fight for their rights."

"This logic is incomprehensible to me, even though I have known many people there. Yet we are such different people."

"What happened to them in these two decades? What happened to them, that they are scared to go into the streets because they will be beaten and put behind bars. They are even ready to be forcibly mobilised and then to surrender here as a PoW."

Details: Zelenskyy believes that Russians "should fight for themselves, go out, write, speak up."

"These children are being mobilised right now [without any] machine guns or body armour. They are thrown [in here] like meat. If they wish to be kebabs, fine, let them come. If they are still humans and they believe that this is their life, then they must fight", he said.

Background:

On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin in an address to the Russians announced a partial mobilisation of citizens of his country. Russians began to flee. In less than two weeks after the partial mobilisation was announced, about 700,000 people had left Russia.

British intelligence suggested that Russia faces organisational challenges in providing training for the drafted troops, and these people will be deployed to the front lines with minimal relevant preparation.

The Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will destroy all enemies, no matter how many of them there are, in response to the announcement of partial mobilisation in the Russian Federation.

On 28 September, the first group of Russian mobilised reservists reportedly arrived at the front in Ukraine.

