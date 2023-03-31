Zelenskyy on support for Ukraine: China's leader hesitates
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, believes that the President of China, Xi Jinping, is one of those still hesitating to support Ukraine, but Ukraine sends signals to various states and waits for a response.
Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with the leaders of Moldova, Slovenia, Slovakia and Croatia
Quote: "There are still countries that find it difficult to be on our side for various reasons. What do we have with the leader of China? This is one of the leaders who hesitate.
It is important for us to do everything to involve the maximum number of states in the victory in the war. It seems to me that in general, this is the victory of the world over war. This should have been an example for the whole world and for all great powers that are thinking about aggression.
Therefore, we send signals to such states and say that we are ready to meet, discuss, talk and together defeat the aggression of the Russian Federation. We are waiting for the answers of some states."
Background:
On 24 February, Zelenskyy said he would like to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Later, it was reported that the Chinese leader planned to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he met with Putin in Moscow. This conversation was to be the first since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
On 20-22 March, Xi Jinping visited Russia, where he met with Vladimir Putin and signed agreements to continue the strategic partnership between the two countries.
The leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, have issued a joint statement, claiming that their countries' relations are not a military-political alliance, are not of a block or confrontational nature, and are not directed against third countries.
Afterwards, Zelenskyy said he wanted to talk to Xi Jinping but did not receive a return offer.
On 29 March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced inviting Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!