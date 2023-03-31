Zelenskyy on support for Ukraine: China's leader hesitates

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, believes that the President of China, Xi Jinping, is one of those still hesitating to support Ukraine, but Ukraine sends signals to various states and waits for a response.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with the leaders of Moldova, Slovenia, Slovakia and Croatia

Quote: "There are still countries that find it difficult to be on our side for various reasons. What do we have with the leader of China? This is one of the leaders who hesitate.

It is important for us to do everything to involve the maximum number of states in the victory in the war. It seems to me that in general, this is the victory of the world over war. This should have been an example for the whole world and for all great powers that are thinking about aggression.

Therefore, we send signals to such states and say that we are ready to meet, discuss, talk and together defeat the aggression of the Russian Federation. We are waiting for the answers of some states."

