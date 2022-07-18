Putin says sanctions pose 'major challenge'; Zelenskyy suspends top advisers amid treason probe: Live Ukraine updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
Russia faces a "major challenge" from sanctions denying access to foreign technology, President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

But Putin told his Council for Strategic Development that his country will not "lose heart" or see decades of progress reversed. Putin called for expansion of the technological capacities, research and  innovation of Russian companies.

Russia has struggled to keep commercial airplanes maintained, and defense experts say Russia's military has been forced to use legacy military hardware while trying to replenish its more modern weapons systems.

"Obviously, we cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world. And we won’t," Putin said in a report posted in state-run Tass. "It is impossible in the present-day world to merely issue a decree and erect a huge fence. It is simply impossible."

Latest developments:

►Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet Monday with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska in Washington as Zelenska presses her husband's campaign for more military support from the West.

►Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to Iran on Tuesday to shore up support in meetings with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkeish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

►Sri Lanka's interim President Ranil Wickremesinghe, citing food shortages and spiraling prices, warned that sanctions could do more damage to the developing world than to Russia.

►Odesa and Alexandria have joined a growing list of Ukrainian cities removing monuments paying homage to the country's links to Russia. Ukraine declared its  independence from the Soviet Union in  August 1991.

Zelenskyy suspends 2 top advisers pending treason probe

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suspended two top advisers amid widespread treason claims involving government workers accused of collaborating with Russian forces in occupied cities and towns.

Zelenskyy signed decrees Sunday removing from their positions Iryna Venediktova, the prosecutor general who has led Ukraine's investigation into Russian war crimes, and Security Service chief and longtime Zelenskyy friend Ivan Bakanov. On Monday, Andrei Smirnov, deputy head of the president's office, said the decrees were not dismissals, but suspensions so the advisers could not influence an investigation.

Zelenskyy on Monday signed a decree naming Bakanov's first deputy, Vasyl Maliuk, as the acting head of the agency. Maluik has a reputation for fighting corruption. More than 60 employees of the prosecutor's office and the Security Service in the occupied territory are working "against our state," Zelneskyy said. More than 650 criminal proceedings have been started regarding treason and collaboration activities.

"Such an array of crimes ... pose very serious questions to the relevant leadership," Zelenskyy said in a statement. "Each of these questions will receive a proper answer."

EU pledges another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine

European Union foreign ministers were meeting Monday via video teleconference to tighten sanctions on Russia and consider ways to ban gold exports "in hopes that the measures might finally start to have a decisive impact on the war in Ukraine." The group was exchanging views on the Russian aggression with Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba – and pledged another $500 million in military aid to Ukraine's coffers.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that “the most important thing is a ban on Russian gold” which is Moscow’s second-largest export industry after energy.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Relatives mourn at the coffin of a soldier, codename Fanat, killed by the Russian troops in a battle during a ceremony at St Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Ukraine, Monday, July 18, 2022.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Putin on sanctions; Zelenskyy suspends advisers

