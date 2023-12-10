Zelenskyy talks to Orbán in Argentina – photo

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has briefly talked with Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, during the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Argentina.

Source: European Pravda

Зеленський і Орбан в Аргентині, фото ОП

ZELENSKYY AND ORBAN IN ARGENTINA. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Зеленський і Орбан в Аргентині, всі фото джерел УП

ZELENSKYY AND ORBAN IN ARGENTINA. ALL PHOTOS: UP SOURCES

Details: Orban and Zelenskyy talked in the Argentinian Parliament in the lodge for guests. The footage of their conversation was published on the official Youtube channel of the Argentinian Senate.

The Office of the President of Ukraine has not commented on the details of this conversation yet.

Background: It is known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Emmanuel Macron, President of France, who welcomed Orbán on 8 December in Paris, while on a visit to Argentina.

After Zelenskyy was elected President in 2019, both leaders only had brief interactions. Zelenskyy offered Orbán to have an official meeting but it was not held, even though Kyiv considered a potential meeting as an opportunity to open a new page in the relations of the two countries.

After the beginning of the Russian invasion, the already tense relation between Kyiv and Budapest worsened. Orbán claimed many times that he did not believe in Ukraine’s victory.

This February, Zelenskyy and Orbán briefly talked at the EU leaders’ summit in Brussels. Zelenskyy invited Orbán to Kyiv but to no avail – even though the majority of leaders visited Ukraine at least once or even more times in order to show their support.

The current meeting was held amid Orbán’s intention not to support the decision of the EU summit on 14-15 December in Brussels concerning the start of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations and further financial and military support for Kyiv.

