Zelenskyy talks on phone with European Council President Michel

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported that after the end of the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit in Oslo, he had a phone conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "The day before the European Council summit, we discussed its expected results concerning Ukraine, which must solidify the unwavering support and unity of the European Union.

They are needed for strengthening Ukraine’s resilience in the conditions of its resistance against Russia’s aggression and on its way towards the EU membership."

Background:

In an invitation letter for the EU leaders to the 14-15 December summit, Michel states that the EU must fulfil its commitments concerning Ukraine and continue being its reliable and strong partner.

On 13 December Zelenskyy warned: if the EU does not approve the decision about the start of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine, it will mean that it was Putin who imposed the veto .

On Wednesday, the European Parliament urged the EU summit to adopt the decision about the start of accession talks with Ukraine and condemned Hungarian PM’s claims about Ukraine’s membership.

