Zelenskyy tells EU leaders real losses of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbass

Denys Karlovskyi - Thursday, 2 June 2022, 19:04

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that about 100 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are killed and about 450-500 are wounded in Donbas every day.

Source: Zelenskyy's speech at Bratislava Global Security Forum in front of leaders of the European Union

Quote from Zelenskyy: "In the east of our state, the situation is very difficult.

Up to 100 people in the east of the country, where Russia has currently gathered all its troops – everything they’ve got – in the east of the country, up to 100 people die every day. And about a few hundred people - sometimes even 450 or 500 people - are wounded every day. A battle for values is underway.

I want everyone to realise that after the deoccupation (of the surrounding area - ed. Ukrainska Pravda) of Kyiv and some oblasts of our state, the war continues and hundreds of people will wait in vain, hundreds of families will wait in vain for their loved ones. Every day. And that's why this a big, big challenge for us."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been achieving great success on the Kharkiv front recently.

He called on European Union leaders not to waste time in providing the necessary assistance to Ukraine in weapons and finances in order to reduce the suffering and losses of Ukrainian defenders.

Background: Zelenskyy earlier explained that he doesn't want to sacrifice the lives of tens of thousands of the Ukrainian military during the deoccupation of territories, therefore the Ukrainian authorities are waiting to receive effective long-range weapons.