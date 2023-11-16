Zelenskyy tells PABSEC Russia no longer able to use Black Sea as springboard to destabilize other countries

Russia is no longer able to use the Black Sea as a springboard to destabilize other countries, and Ukraine, and its partners has been able to provide adequate security at sea, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his address to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) on Nov. 16.

The protection of the western part of the Black Sea allows Ukraine to use export corridors, and the Russians are also fleeing from the eastern part, trying to hide their warships from a Ukrainian fleet of maritime drones operating in the Black Sea.

Russia used the Black Sea for its aggression against Georgia in 2008, to destabilize the situation in Syria, and after the seizure of Crimea – in Ukraine and throughout Europe. But now such opportunities for Russia have been eliminated, which is one of the main results of the actions of Ukraine and its partners, Zelenskyy said.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian forces in Crimea have over several months been moving Black Sea Fleet ships to Russia’s Novorossiysk following repeated Ukrainian attacks on Moscow’s naval assets in Sevastopol and nearby waters.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is increasingly less capable of exerting control over much of the Black Sea and is now relocating its naval assets away from Sevastopol towards the eastern part of the sea, Zelenskyy said in his Nov. 2 evening address, adding that "Ukraine's success in the battle for the Black Sea is something that will go down in the history books."

In total, according to Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia has lost 22 ships and one submarine over the course of the full-scale war.

