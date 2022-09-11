Zelenskyy tells Russian occupiers: Ukraine will have gas, power, water, and food and you wont be here

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:15

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the Russian shelling of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, which has left several Oblasts of Ukraine without power.

Source: President Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Ukraine and the rest of the world can clearly see these terrorist acts for what they are, even in a complete blackout.

[Russia has launched] deliberate and brazen missile strikes on critical civilian infrastructure. There were no military targets [in their vicinity]. Kharkiv and Donetsk Oblasts have been left without power. Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy Oblasts are partially without power."

Details: Zelenskyy asked Russia if it still believes it can intimidate Ukrainian people, break their will, or force them to make concessions; if it has failed to grasp the real state of affairs.

Quote: "Read my lips: No gas or no [Russian occupiers in Ukraine]? No [Russia]. No power or no [Russian occupiers in Ukraine]? No [Russia]. No water or no [Russian occupiers in Ukraine]? No [Russia]. No food or no [Russian occupiers in Ukraine]? No [Russia].

Cold, hunger, darkness and thirst are far less frightening and far less deadly than your ‘friendship and fraternity’.

But history will settle all scores. We will have gas, power, water, and food, and you won’t be here!"

More details: Zelenskyy also shared footage of the aftermath of Russian attacks on Ukraine on the evening of Sunday, 11 September.

: Previously: Residents of Kharkiv Oblast reported power outages in several districts of Kharkiv and across Kharkiv Oblast. There are also blackouts in Poltava and Sumy Oblasts.

Several cities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast have also been left without power due to Russian attacks on the Oblast’s energy infrastructure.

