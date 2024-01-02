Zelenskyy tells UK PM that Russia fired 500 missiles and drones on Ukraine in five days

In a phone conversation on Tuesday, 2 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that Russia has fired at least 500 missiles and drones on Ukraine over the past five days.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy briefed Sunak on the recent large-scale Russian strikes and expressed gratitude for the UK's "substantial and comprehensive" efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defence.

The two leaders also discussed defence cooperation, with a particular emphasis on "air defence and long-range capabilities" and progress on a bilateral agreement on security commitments by the UK.

"We also coordinated steps ahead of the fourth Peace Formula meeting of advisors in Davos, discussed the preparation of the leaders’ Global Peace Summit, and discussed our joint work on specific Peace Formula points," Zelenskyy added.

Background: On the morning of 2 January, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. Missile wreckage crashed in Kyiv; the city of Kharkiv was also hit. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said the Russians had launched 99 missiles of various types on Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed.

After Russia’s large-scale strike on 29 December, the UK prime minister stated that the heavy attacks on Ukrainian cities prove that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will not stop until he achieves his goals in Ukraine.

