Zelenskyy tells UN assembly: 'Evil cannot be trusted — ask Prigozhin'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged international leaders not to trust Russia amid the ongoing war, invoking the recent death of Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

“Evil cannot be trusted — ask Prigozhin if one bets on Putin’s promises,” Zelenskyy said during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

Prigozhin led a armed rebellion against Putin in June, but the Kremlin pledged not to prosecute him. Two months later, Prigozhin died in a plane crash, leading to speculation that he was killed and the Kremlin was behind it. Putin denied ordering a hit on the mercenary leader.

During his speech Tuesday, Zelenskyy also invited international allies to a “Global Peace Summit.” He plans to present more details on his proposed peace plan on Wednesday.

He also said he is aware of “attempts to make some shady dealings behind the scenes,” and that Russia was committing “genocide” by abducting children.