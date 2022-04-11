Zelenskyy: Tens of thousands likely killed in Mariupol

Reuters Videos

STORY: Mariupol residents waited in queues to collect fresh water on Sunday (April 10).Thousands of people have been hiding in basements with no running water, food, medicine or power, unable or unwilling to leave.Russian and Russian-backed military vehicles were on the move along the roads in Ukraine's Donetsk region, near Mariupol.About 140,000 people fled Mariupol on the Sea of Azov before the Russian siege began and 150,000 have exited since then, leaving 170,000 still in the city, according to figures from Mariupol mayor's office, which Reuters could not independently verify.Russia's Defense Ministry has blamed "Ukrainian nationalists" for what it called the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Mariupol.