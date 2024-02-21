Zelenskyy thanks Air Force for 7 downed Russian Su aircraft over week

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Air Forces of the Armed Force of Ukraine in his video address on 21 February for seven downed Russian combat aircraft in a week.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "First, I want to thank our Air Force, everyone who defends our skies. There are good results with regard to Russian military aircraft. Seven combat aircraft – Russian "Su" jets – were shot down in a week. Thank you, our warriors, for your accuracy. One of the key tasks for our country this year is to defend the sky and our frontline positions from Russian air and missile attacks."

Details: The president also noted that we need to do everything possible so that both Ukraine and each of our partners become stronger and increase our ability to defend ourselves against Russian evil. Another priority is relations with Poland.

Quote:" Today I proposed to our partners in Poland to solve the existing problems on the border for the sake of common interests. Our government and all our institutions are ready for meetings and dialogue. I am ready to join these meetings. It is very important for the European Commission to be engaged in this dialogue as well. We all need a result. "

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing new security agreements with partners in the coming weeks.

