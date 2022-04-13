Zelenskyy thanks Biden for saying Russia is committing 'genocide' in Ukraine: 'True words of a true leader'

US President Joe Biden(R) meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office of the White House, on September 1, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is only the second European leader to meet President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday but his bid for more heavyweight US protection against a powerful Russia is likely to be frustrated. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

In a surprising shift, President Joe Biden dubbed Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "genocide."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded, calling Biden a "true leader."

The UN estimated Tuesday that there were at least 1,892 deaths and 2,558 injuries in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy called US President Joe Biden a "true leader" for labeling Russia's attacks on Ukraine a "genocide."

Biden's surprising characterization came amid hesitancy by world leaders to use the term "genocide." Just a week prior to changing his language, Biden had held out from using the word genocide and instead discussed "war crimes."

But during a speech Tuesday in Iowa about lowering gas prices, Biden appeared to shift his rhetoric.

"Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank — none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide a half a world away," Biden said. He later doubled down on the terminology, telling reporters, "I called it genocide because it's become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out even the idea of being Ukrainian," according to CNN.

Zelenskyy commended Biden for his words in a tweet later Tuesday evening.

"True words of a true leader @POTUS. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil," Zelenskyy tweeted. "We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities."

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked war on Ukraine in late February, there have been reports of mass graves, bodies lying in streets, and consistent bombardment in areas populated by civilians.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights estimated on Tuesday that there were at least 4,450 civilian casualties — including 1,892 deaths and 2,558 injuries — though the actual number is likely much higher.

Read the original article on Business Insider