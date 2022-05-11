Zelenskyy thanks Biden, US for lend-lease act to help provide more military aid for Ukraine
After President Biden signed the lend-lease act into law which would expedite military aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for their support.
After President Biden signed the lend-lease act into law which would expedite military aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for their support.
Prosecutors say John Joel Joseph is a prime suspect in the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse.
Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously...
The lawsuit, filed last week in U.S. District Court in Miami, alleged that the move to eliminate the district was unconstitutional.
Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered the U.S. Marshals Service to ensure the safety of Supreme Court justices amid protests sparked by a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe vs. Wade. “The Attorney General directed the U.S. Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices’ safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the…
Three areas to watch: How the world addresses the challenges of war-related scarcity, whether corporations will be held accountable, and how voters respond
While each month's full moon may look similar, they all have their own unique names and origin stories. And May's is especially fitting: This month's full moon is known as a flower moon, and while it's always a beautiful spring event to look forward to, this year's is especially powerful.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday promoted the role of the ruling Communist Party’s youth wing ahead of a key party congress later this year that comes amid rising economic and social pressures. Addressing a meeting marking the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China, Xi said the body should “always be a vanguard force in mobilizing China’s youth in continuous endeavor.” Despite strict anti-virus measures in the Chinese capital, the event saw hundreds of masked participants gathered at the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing.
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey said he “lost a lot of respect” for Will Smith after he walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The chief executive of Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday expressed concern about chip supplies from China due to COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns, adding that the U.S. electric vehicle startup is taking measures to mitigate the impact. "My biggest concern probably is semiconductors from China and the impact of COVID in that part of the world," Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson said at a conference held by the Financial Times. He said Lucid has distributed the location of chip supplies as part of mitigation measures.
In the U.S., crude, distillates and gasoline inventories likely fell last week, a preliminary Reuters poll of weekly data showed on Monday.
"A payment conversion compliant with sanctions law and the Russian decree should be possible," a Uniper spokesperson told Bloomberg.
The S&P 500 futures market rallied during the early hours on Tuesday but has given back quite a bit of the gain as we continue to see a lot of negativity.
Elevated inflation is a global phenomenon of late, but the iconoclastic economic policies of Turkey's president, Erdoğan, have come in for particular blame.
The prospects for the second half of the year are better for the U.S. than for Europe, economists say.
Perry will star as a singer who must overcome the evil plans of a pop star who is set on destroying her.
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid goes on a long rant concerning the MVP voting after losing out to Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
New figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show inflation slowed in April for the first time since August. But the Dow ended the day down more than 300 points. Michael Rosen, managing partner and chief investment officer at Angeles Investments, joins CBS News to discuss the impact inflation coupled with the falling stock and bonds markets have had on Americans' pensions and retirement funds.
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -The wives of two of the last remaining Ukrainian fighters holed up in Mariupol's steelworks asked Pope Francis on Wednesday to help get soldiers to a third country, with one telling him: "please don't let them die". Kateryna Prokopenko, 27, and Yuliya Fedosiuk, 29, spoke to the pope for about five minutes at the end of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, also asking him to intervene directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to let them go because "Russian captivity is not an option". Mariupol, a port on the Sea of Azov, has endured the most destructive fighting of the war in Ukraine.
The House's request to intervene in the case against Steve Bannon marked an unusual move in a prosecution handled by the Justice Department.
After losing a kidney, Wichita veteran is demanding justice for Marines and dependents exposed to known carcinogens | Opinion