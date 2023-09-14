Zelenskyy thanks Bulgaria for decision not to extend restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural exports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Bulgaria for not extending restrictions on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products after 15 September.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter

Quote: "I am grateful to Bulgaria for its decision not to prolong restrictions on Ukraine’s agricultural exports after September 15th.

I thank PM Nikolai Denkov and his team, as well as Bulgarian parliamentarians who supported this move.

Bulgaria sets an example of true solidarity," writes Zelenskyy.

Background:

