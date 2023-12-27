Zelenskyy thanks defence sector workers: Amount of domestically-made weapons has tripled

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 300,000 workers are currently involved in the defence sector, so there are now significantly more Ukrainian-made weapons.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with defence industry workers

Quote from the President: "Ukraine's task is as clear as possible: we must make our state so strong and effective that Russia feels that every attack will be met by our response. This task can only be fulfilled on the basis of sufficient domestic arms production.

Today, our defence industry employs about 300,000 people. I am grateful to each and every one of them."

Details: As Zelenskyy said, this year alone, Ukraine has managed to produce "three times more weapons and equipment than last year; there is a very significant increase in the production of projectiles, in particular for artillery."

He added that Ukraine produces projectiles for domestically-made drones and its own missiles.

The President also said the share of private companies in the defence sector is growing. In particular, he said that 4 out of 5 defence companies are not state-owned.

Zelenskyy believes that the number of private companies in the defence industry should be increased even more.

Support UP or become our patron!