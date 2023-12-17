Zelenskyy thanks intelligence, Security Service and Air Force for recent activity

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Ukrainian Air Force and the Foreign Reconnaissance Service for their efficient work.

Source: the President’s evening address

Quote: "And I would like to thank Defence Intelligence, the SSU, the Air Force and the Foreign Reconnaissance Service separately. I can’t go into details, I’ll just say one thing – it was powerful. Thank you!"

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the world helps Ukraine "when it sees that the state and people themselves are doing everything they can to protect themselves, when they see that the state is really able to protect itself".

He thanked everyone in Ukraine who proves to the world with their efforts week after week that "Ukraine will endure, preserve its independence and prevail".

Background:

Russian officials claim that Russia’s air defence intercepted or downed 33 drones on the night of 16-17 December.

Russian media claimed that the drones attempted to attack a military airfield in the town of Morozovsk, where frontline aircraft are stationed.

An anonymous source told Ukrainska Pravda that Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence was involved in drone attacks on Russia’s Lipetsk and Volgograd oblasts on the night of 16-17 December.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces and Security Service carried out a special operation on the night of 16-17 December, striking Russian military equipment at an airfield in Russia's Rostov Oblast.

Defence Intelligence has reported that combat clashes occurred near the settlement of Terebreno in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, and a Russian stronghold was destroyed.

