Zelenskyy thanks Scholz for €8bn in defence aid for 2024

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; European Pravda

Quote: "I am grateful for personal efforts in all-round long-lasting support for Ukraine by Germany, increasing the 2024 defence aid for our country to €8 billion, as well as for the recent decision to supply Ukraine with six Sea King Mk41 helicopters."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that parties had discussed further defence cooperation, mainly strengthening the Ukrainian air defence system, as well as artillery and armoured equipment.

The president reported that the issue of the start of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations had also been on the agenda, and he had noted Germany’s important role in this and stressed the need for further support for Kyiv.

"We also discussed the issue of facilitating macro-financial aid for Ukraine from the EU," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy stated that the preparation of an agreement about security guarantees and measures of bilateral political dialogue in the nearest perspective between Kyiv and Berlin had been discussed separately.

Background:

Earlier, Scholz urged European countries to increase the volume of armament supply to Ukraine worrying that the aid from the US might stop.

Before that, it was reported that Germany plans to supply Ukraine with military goods worth over €7 billion in total.

Earlier, it was reported that Scholz wanted to use the EU Summit on 1 February in order to urge the partners to send more weapons to Ukraine.

